Mercedes Mone Addresses Her WWE Departure, Why She Signed With NJPW

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, is in a new chapter of her wrestling career after departing from WWE last year and joining NJPW this month when she made her promotional debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

The debut happened when she attacked IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, after her successful title defense against Tam Nakano.

This set up a championship bout between KAIRI and Mone for a match at February’s NJPW Battle in the Valley.

The Reason

While speaking with NJPW’s website, Mone noted that working in Japan became her number-one goal even before WWE.

“I was so amazed by them that Japan became my number one goal even before WWE. I managed to achieve what I wanted to achieve in WWE, and now I get to live out this international dream.”

Mone noted that she was surprised by how quickly people have taken to her new monicker.

Mone walked out of WWE last May alongside Naomi due to creative differences. However, that doesn’t mean she’s been relaxing, as she noted she’s been working every day since she left, whether that be modeling, making movies or wrestling.