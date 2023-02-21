Mercedes Moné and Naomi Announced For Bar Rescue Premiere

Free agent Mercedes Moné and WWE talent Naomi will appear on the Bar season premiere of Bar Rescue this weekend.

Both Moné and Naomi are keeping themselves busy outside of professional wrestling. They stepped away from WWE on May 16 due to reportedly creative differences. Wrestling fans saw both participate in Fashion Week in New York last year in September. They’ve also been seen together for movie premieres and other events. However, they will soon be making their reality TV debut.

Bar Rescue will have its season 9 premiere on Feb. 26. In a clip to promote their upcoming premiere; the show put out a teaser. Wrestling fans have spotted Moné and Naomi in the episode, watching the host, Jon Taffer, berate a bar owner.

Best believe @jontaffer did not come here to play ? Set your DVRs for all-new episodes of #BarRescue, returning SUN, FEB 26th at 10/9c on @ParamountNet! ? pic.twitter.com/eknrprw64k — Bar Rescue (@BarRescue) February 18, 2023

Why Were Mercedes Moné and Naomi There?

Since the teaser came out, fans have wondered why Moné and Naomi were in that bar. In response to the Public Enemies Podcast, both superstars shared what led them there. It may be a joke, but they seemingly were there to get some drinks and food. It’s unclear if they will be featured more than what was shown in the teaser.

?? I just wanted my cheese quesadilla — Trinity (@NaomiWWE) February 21, 2023

(via WWE)

What’s Next for Moné and Naomi?

Since they departed from WWE, they both have found success. Moné is working as a free agent and looking to compete worldwide. She recently defeated Kairi at NJPW: Battle in the Valley on Feb. 18 to win the IWGP Women’s Championship. Moné has also teased going against Impact Knockout’s Champion Mickie James in the future. She also has Stardom talent AZM is looking to take her title away.

Naomi’s status is unclear. She is still doing work outside of WWE but is still listed on their website as a Friday Night Smackdown roster member. On Jan. 19, Fightful Select reported that a source within WWE has shared they are confident she will return to the company. However, the report didn’t share when she could return to WWE.

Both Moné and Naomi seem to be enjoying their time together and pursuing other opportunities. They will appear at the Emerald City Comic Con on March 4 and 5. Wrestling fans can look forward to seeing the two on TV again on Feb. 26 on the Paramount Network channel at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT.