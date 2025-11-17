Nor “Phoenix” Diana Defiant Despite Mercedes Moné Title Loss

At House of Glory Wrestling’s latest event, Mercedes Moné won Malaysia’s APAC Women’s Championship, bringing her total number of titles to a staggering 13. Moné won the gold by defeating Nor ‘Phoenix’ Diana, who, despite the loss, was feeling grateful after her match with the AEW competitor.

In an interview with House of Glory after her match, Nor said she was “blessed and grateful” for only her second match in the U.S. to be such a big deal. For Nor, stepping in the ring against Moné wasn’t just for herself, but for everyone like her.

“To all the underrepresented, the hijabs, to everything who looks like me. If you dream big and believe in yourself, you can achieve.”

While Nor tried to see the best in her situation, she couldn’t help but acknowledge her title loss. Undeterred though, Nor vowed that she will win the title back and that “the Phoenix will rise again.” Nor signed off with a triumphant cry, declaring herself “the flame that never dies.”

Moné may have gotten the better of Diana at House of Glory’s The Big Event Superclash, but ‘The Phoenix’ is ready to rise again. Time will tell if a rematch between the two is in the works, but Nor is ready to take Moné’s number of titles back down to 12.