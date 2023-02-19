Mercedes Moné Comments on Possible WWE Return

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, is outside the WWE bubble now that she is an NJPW talent.

Moné walked out of WWE last May with Naomi due to creative differences and was on hiatus for the rest of 2022 while negotiating her WWE release. She became free and clear of WWE last month before officially signing with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Moné made her promotional debut last month at Wrestle Kingdom, where she confronted KAIRI, setting up their IWGP Women’s Title match at Saturday’s Battle in the Valley event.

While speaking with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Moné was asked about a possible return to WWE one day.

“I guess people like to say ‘never say never.’’ You never know in life. I never knew life would take me here, but I always follow my heart so wherever my heart takes me is where I’m going to go.”

When asked whether returning to WWE is a greater chance of happening than fighting UFC’s megastar Amanda Nunes, Moné responded, “Probably the same chances.”

Is Mercedes Moné more likely to fight Amanda Nunes or go back to WWE? ? pic.twitter.com/QLXUdBR01S — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) February 18, 2023

