Mercedes Moné Earning Far Less in NJPW than First Believed (Report)

Mercedes Moné may be one of New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s highest-paid attractions, but she isn’t close to earning what was initially believed.

The former Sasha Banks debuted for the promotion at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January of this year and confronted KAIRI.

Moné’s appearance at Wrestle Kingdom was the ex-Superstar’s first wrestling appearance after walking out of Monday Night Raw in May 2022.

Payment

As one of the biggest names of WWE‘s women’s division, it should come as no surprise that Moné is being paid well by NJPW’s parent company Bushiroad.

Upon her arrival, it was reported that Moné was the highest-paid wrestler per appearance, earning more than Chris Jericho in 2018.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that Moné is not making more than Jericho did, adding that “it’s not even close.”

Meltzer added that “the money is not at the level she could get with WWE or AEW.”

Instead of the money, Meltzer suggested that Moné opting to work with Bushiroad is a ‘bucket list’ item being fulfilled: to work with the top Japanese female wrestlers in her prime.

Meltzer added that Moné does have “far more freedom to explore acting or other businesses” than if she’d stayed with WWE.

The Future for Mercedes Moné

Moné’s first match for New Japan will come next week when she challenges KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

It has been reported that NJPW is already planning a second match between the two, one that is likely to take place at the famed Sumo Hall in Japan.

Some in WWE reportedly believe that Moné will be back in the company within a year or two, once she gets this run out of her system.