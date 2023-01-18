Mercedes Mone Hypes Her Match Against KAIRI Next Month

Mercedes Mone is set to take on KAIRI in an IWGP Women’s Championship match at NJPW‘s Battle In The Valley on February 18.

The former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 by confronting and attacking the fellow former WWE star.

This upcoming match will be Mone’s first match since May 15, 2022 and her first match outside of WWE in over a decade.

NJPW has released a video of Mone talking about the match, giving insight into where her mindset is ahead of the match. She also talked about how she plans to become a global superstar.

Mercedes Mone’s Statement

“I’ve never been more excited, more nervous, which I never get nervous about, but I am so ready for this. I’ve been dreaming about this. I’ve been really really wanting this and for it to be in the United States in San Jose, California. I have so much history there. I’ve had the greatest matches there. February 18th is gonna be the same. I’m going to make sure that it is the greatest women’s match of all time. When I hold up my championship, oh cute little KAIRI, I’m gonna send her back to Japan, and she can go back to STARDOM, and I can be the global superstar that I’m meant to be. I’m about to take that title everywhere, not just New Japan, but everywhere,” Mone stated.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to SEScoops.com for the transcription.