Mercedes Mone And Naomi Announced For Joint Appearance Next Month

Mercedes Mone has been making strides in the wrestling world this year after her WWE release. Her tag team partner Naomi however, has stayed mostly quiet about her future.

There has been rumors of her returning to the Vince McMahon-owned promotion but a latest announcement suggests that she isn’t planning a comeback after all.

The Emerald City Comic Con announced on Twitter recently that both Naomi and Mercedes will be joining the event on March 4 and 5:

“Welcome to #ECCC, Trinity Fatu (“Naomi”)! ? Trinity and her bestie, Mercedes Varnado, are tag-teaming Seattle March 4 and 5. Meet this duo at the brand-new Seattle Convention Center Summit building”

Welcome to #ECCC, Trinity Fatu (“Naomi”)! ? Trinity and her bestie, Mercedes Varnado, are tag-teaming Seattle March 4 and 5. Meet this duo at the brand-new Seattle Convention Center Summit building: https://t.co/DGAhLo5tsH pic.twitter.com/kzQSguuuHc — Emerald City Comic Con (@emeraldcitycon) February 8, 2023

Mone made her NJPW debut during Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this year. She attacked the IWGP Women’s Champion Kairi during her first appearance.

The former Sasha Banks has been announced to challenge the Women’s title holder for the belt. This match will be taking place at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose on February 18.

Naomi on the other hand has not made any wrestling appearances since the duo walked out of WWE back in May last year.

The former Women’s Champion has accompanied Mone on several red-carpet appearances. She has stayed quiet on her future plans in the wrestling business.