Mercedes Mone Takes Credit For Recent NJPW Viewership Increase

Mercedes Mone is undoubtedly one of the most famous female wrestlers of the current generation. She is certainly not shy in taking credit for her achievements.

The former WWE star recently spoke to Sports Illustrated. She talked about things such as her NJPW debut during Wrestle Kingdom 17, her love for wrestling and more.

Discussing her hiatus from the wrestling world before the Wrestle Kingdom appearance, Mone mentioned how her fans followed her to the NJPW show despite her long absence before it:

“I have the greatest fans in the entire world, They followed me to Wrestle Kingdom. There was 30% new viewership from the United States, and that’s because of my crew.

To be away from them for nine months has been incredibly hard.” said Mercedes Mone, “Now we get to start a whole new chapter and go on a whole new ride.”

The former Women’s Champion also talked about her love for Japanese wrestling and reiterated that the creation of the IWGP Women’s Championship is the reason she decided to come to Japan.

Mercedes Mone is set to challenge Kairi for the IWGP title at the NJPW Battle In The Valley event on Saturday, February 18 from San Jose, California.