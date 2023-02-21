Mercedes Moné Reveals Details of New Japan Pro Wrestling Contract

IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné is enjoying much more freedom as part of her contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling than she was afforded in WWE.

The former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, over six months after walking out of WWE Raw in May 2022.

Last weekend, Moné dethroned KAIRI to win the IWGP Women’s Champion, in her first match since parting ways with WWE.

Free Agent

Even while in WWE, Moné was able to stretch her muscles outside of the ring, and appeared as Koska Reeves in Disney+ hit The Mandalorian.

Speaking to TV Insider, Moné spoke about being allowed much more freedom away from WWE and as part of New Japan.

“I’m a free agent. It doesn’t matter with New Japan. I can go anywhere. I can go to New Japan, Impact, Mexico, Germany, Europe. The potential matchups are endless. The same for New Japan. I know they have partnerships with CMLL, Impact, AEW.

“To be a fan and watch all these matchups from all parts of the world is amazing. I know there is a little woman in Impact I would love to face one day, Mickie James! We’ll see what is in the stars.”

Support

Moné debuting at Wrestle Kingdom 17 was a huge moment for her, and several friends were in Japan to see it happen.

WWE Raw Superstar Bayley attended NJPW Wrestle Kingdom in person to support her best friend, while Naomi (whose WWE future remains unclear) also attended.

In the interview, Moné shared her appreciation to those who have continued to support her.

“That meant everything to me. Wrestling is such a small, tight-knit circle of friends you would call your friends and family. For those girls and my best friend Manny [Samuray Del Sol] to fly all the way over to Japan from the United States to just cut a little promo. They did that because they knew how much it meant to me.” Mercedes Mone.

Bayley was also at NJPW Battle in the Valley (though donned a mask for much of the show to avoid detection) to watch her best friend’s title victory.