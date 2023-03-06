Mercedes Moné Revs Up For More Outside Projects In 2023

Mercedes Moné continues to grow her resume outside of professional wrestling.

As she continues her post-WWE career, Mercedes Moné looks to etch her name in several non-wrestling endeavors as well. Later this year, Moné (real name Mercedes Varnado) will make her silver screen debut, starring in the action-thriller movie, “The Collective.” Besides her ventures into the film industry, the current IWGP Women’s Champion teased the launch of a makeup line and brand this year as well. It appears that there’s much more to come in 2023, though.

On the heels of signing a contract with the United Talent Agency, Moné spoke with TMZ Sports about her upcoming outside projects. Though she didn’t specify the extent of her agenda, Moné revealed she is “absolutely doing more” in television and film.

“I just signed with UTA. I just filmed a movie in October, in the middle of training in Mexico. So, I am doing so much. I am legit booked and busy and 2023 is just going to be the year of making money,” she said. “I wish that upon everybody, I hope everybody has an amazing year of getting the bag and being a boss, banking on yourself. You have to be a CEO of your own life, so, let’s go get the bag together.”

Under the guidance of UTA, Mercedes Moné will seize more opportunities within the landscapes of film, television, theater and more. Within the television realm, Moné previously starred as Koska Reeves in the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” and has racked up several other appearances on shows like “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” and “Barmageddon.”