Mercedes Moné Takes Another Step to Monetize Her Intellectual Property

Mercedes Moné has taken another step towards monetizing her independently owned intellectual property.

On January 11, 2023, Moné filed to trademark the phrase “The CEO”, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) database. The registration was filed under her company, Soulnado Inc.

Moné first attached “The CEO” moniker to her name on January 4th, as she made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17. There, she attacked IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, setting up a title match between the two at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18th (available on FITE). Now, Moné will be known as “The CEO” of the NJPW and STARDOM women’s divisions.

The newest trademark description mostly covers services related to professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer

Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer

Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality

Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality

Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network

Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Claiming Her Own Name And Fortune

Following her exit from WWE, Mercedes Moné, formerly Sasha Banks, took matters into her own hands.

Her prior employer — WWE — typically owns and controls the names and characters associated with their talent, rendering them virtually unable to utilize them outside of the company. As a result, Moné cultivated her own brand, registering a series of trademarks aligned with her vision.

Previous trademarks of Moné’s widely aimed at the merchandise categories, such as jewelry, clothing, action figures, decals and entertainment services. In addition, Moné seems to be geared down a live performance path now as well, filing her real name, Mercedes Varnado, under the description of “live performances by an actor or musician” on December 1.

Recent filings of Moné’s include the other following names:

Mercedes Mone’

Mone’ Talks

Bank Mone’

Statement Maker

Moné Christmas

This most recent filing is just the latest instance of Mone’ embracing the ability to be independent and grow her IP on her own terms. Outside of professional wrestling, Mone’ has been branching out into the entertainment industry, fashion and even cannabis.