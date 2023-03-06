Mercedes Moné Vows To Make IWGP Women’s Championship A ‘Global’ Title

After capturing the IWGP Women’s Championship at Battle in the Valley, Mercedes Moné promises to take the title around the world.

Speaking with the TMZ Sports, Mercedes Moné reflected on her huge title win last month. “That day was so insane,” she said, “but for it to be in San Jose just a little an hour and a half away from where I was born in Fairfield, California. I had my friends and my family there from legit my blood family and my family in wrestling was there to support me. It was a moment that I’m always going to remember.”

“The CEO” noted that defeating KAIRI for the championship was likely the second favorite moment of her entire career. Her performance there, though, also served as a defining mark in the new chapter of her career. As she turns the page on the Sasha Banks name, she looks to cultivate a legacy for Mercedes Moné as well.

“That day was so incredible,” she continued. “It was in front of a sold-out crowd that was just dying and waiting to see what I was going to do as Mercedes Moné. I had an amazing interest. I had an amazing partner in the ring, KAIRI. She gave me everything, she basically walked me like a dog. She threw me through a table, she threw money at me, she ’bout snatched me bald, but thank God I pulled through. I hit the Money Maker. I hit the one, two, three, and now I am the IWGP Women’s Champion, and I’m making this title global. I’m taking this title all over the world and not just in Japan. So, I’m excited. I’m excited to see what’s next for me in the world of wrestling.”

Making The Title Global

Despite her obvious deal with New Japan Pro-Wrestling now, Moné remains a free agent. With her title alongside her, she plans to explore markets beyond the realm of Japan, and beyond the wrestling scene itself. “Besides taking it on carpets, autograph signings all over the world, to Paris, I’m going to see what little promotions I can pop up to,” she said.

“I know next on my plate is April 8th and Tokyo, Japan for Sakura Genesis, I have a girl named AZM calling me out, so I’ve been putting the offer on the table [for] who’s next on the list. I want to see who’s ready for Mercedes Moné because I turned down to nobody. I’m always here for the check. I’m always here for the bag, and whoever has the biggest bag is where I’m going to go.”

Outside of wrestling, Moné recently brought her championship belt to the red-carpet for the season three premiere of The Mandalorian. Moné, of course, played the role of Koska Reeves in the series, so she wanted to “pay tribute to the character” — with a little bit of (championship) gold as well.