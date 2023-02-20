Mercedes Moné Wins IWGP Women’s Title

At NJPW‘s “Battle in the Valley”, Mercedes Moné made her in-ring debut for the company. She made her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she challenged KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship.

The women were the first match in a double main event on Saturday night. Moné paid tribute to the late Hana Kimura with her gear. This was KAIRI’s second title defense. Their match went nearly 27 minutes and was the longest match of the night.

Moné pulled out some of her signature moves like the Meteora, Banks Statement, and even paid tribute to her best friend with a “Bayley to Belly”. That led to fans chanting for Bayley.

BAYLEY TO BELLY pic.twitter.com/jTdDPL4FN2 — Let Them Wrestle (@LetThemWrestle) February 19, 2023

One half of the Two Woman Power Trip was there cheering her former tag team partner on.

Moné and KAIRI pulled out all the stops, including a table.

Moné eventually hit her finisher, the Moné Maker, to become the second IWGP Women’s Champion.

At the end of the show, she interrupted Kazuchika Okada to join him in the ring. The show ended with both champions at the top of the ramp with their titles held high.

the power to interrupt the rainmaker cut pic.twitter.com/itfUWNdlHf — Let Them Wrestle (@LetThemWrestle) February 19, 2023

After the show, Moné said, “I am not a quitter. I’m a Moné Maker.” She also celebrated with Bayley, Trinity (Naomi), and Tamina Snuka.

This ? Mercedes with Tamina, Bayley, and Trin ??? pic.twitter.com/DBTxGhCezA — ????? | ?????????? (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) February 19, 2023

While it’s unknown who will be the first challenger for her knew title, Moné has teased a dream match against a legend.