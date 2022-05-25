Mia Yim Calls out WWE For Changing a Superstar’s Gimmick Just to Release Them

Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim has hit out at WWE for changing the gimmicks of Superstars only to later release them.

Yim was cut from WWE in November 2021, and returned to Impact Wrestling earlier this month.

On Twitter, Yim responded to a fan who said her release was because she was not willing to work with WWE’s ideas.

Yim pointed out that she did change gimmicks because that is what WWE wanted and she was still released.

When you work hard for their ideas, do their ideas, and still get released.

Your statement is inaccurate. https://t.co/17PeEJZOfg — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 24, 2022

Mia Yim in WWE

While Yim made sporadic appearances in WWE in 2014-2015 as a Rosebud, her first time in the ring was as part of the 2017 Mae Young Classic.

Yim defeated Sarah Logan in the first round but was eliminated by Shayna Baszler in the second, and signed a contract with WWE in 2018.

Competing in the 2018 tournament, Yim made it to the quarterfinals, where she lost to Toni Storm.

In 2020, Yim was called up to the main roster as ‘Reckoning’ part of the Retribution stable.

In the October 2021 draft, Yim was moved to Raw, but was released before she competed on the red brand.