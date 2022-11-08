Mia Yim after WWE Return on Raw: “I’m Ready to get My Retribution”

Mia Yim made her shocking return to WWE tonight on RAW. She was released from the company on November 4th last year and spent some time in Impact wrestling before her return tonight.

Seth Rollins issued an Open Challenge for the United States Championship on this week’s edition of the red brand. The Judgment Day‘s music hit and the group surrounded Seth Rollins outside the ring. Finn Balor was about to accept the match when The OC interrupted.

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson showed made their way to the ring as Seth Rollins escaped backstage. A brawl broke out and Mia Yim showed up as The OC’s answer for Rhea Ripley. The OC beat Judgment Day down and the heels retreated to end the segment.

After WWE RAW went off the air, Cathy Kelley caught up with Mia Yim backstage for a WWE Digital Exclusive interview.

The 33-year-old member said that it took her a year to try and find herself but now she’s ready to get her “retribution”. Mia Yim had a brief stint as “Reckoning” in the now disbanded RETRIBUTION faction in WWE.