WWE Alum Michael Tarver Recovering After Recent Stroke

Former WWE Superstar Michael Tarver is on the road to recovery after suffering a stroke. On Instagram, Tarver shared news about his scary situation which has left him contemplating his own mortality.
Last night I was told I was having a Stroke , I dont EVER emote , I dont EVER “Sell” as we say in the Wrestling Biz where I spent 20 years of my life. I told nobody, until I was forced to last night.
I had a 202/114 blood pressure reading and the few people I told right before taking myself to the ER ,im thankful for your persistence and also that I actually listened. I was in my bed fir a few hours as they were testing and working to get my bd down and I actually started to have thoughts about my mortality.
What a way to die , I work 2 jobs , I train twice a day , I have never drank or smoked in my life and to fall asleep and not wake up because of my blood pressure. I thought about my babies who are all adults now and all of my years of fight depression and suicide attempts over the past 20 years. I thought about my family and I just felt this overwhelming responsibility to get up out of that bed and live.
I haven’t shared this much detail with anyone as I am still processing all of the weird emotions Im being overcome with but the sun came up and so did I
Thank you Jesus ??
Tarver signed with WWE in 2008, and that year would appear at WrestleMania 24 as one of the bodyguards of Floyd Mayweather. Two years later, Tarver made his official debut as part of the first season of the original WWE NXT. 2010 would also see Tarver become part of The Nexus, and headline that year’s SummerSlam. He was released from WWE in June 2011.
His situation shows the importance of looking after one’s health. We at SEScoops would like to wish Michael Tarver a full and speedy recovery.