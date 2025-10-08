WWE Alum Michael Tarver Recovering After Recent Stroke

Former WWE Superstar Michael Tarver is on the road to recovery after suffering a stroke. On Instagram, Tarver shared news about his scary situation which has left him contemplating his own mortality.

Last night I was told I was having a Stroke , I dont EVER emote , I dont EVER “Sell” as we say in the Wrestling Biz where I spent 20 years of my life. I told nobody, until I was forced to last night.

I had a 202/114 blood pressure reading and the few people I told right before taking myself to the ER ,im thankful for your persistence and also that I actually listened. I was in my bed fir a few hours as they were testing and working to get my bd down and I actually started to have thoughts about my mortality.

What a way to die , I work 2 jobs , I train twice a day , I have never drank or smoked in my life and to fall asleep and not wake up because of my blood pressure. I thought about my babies who are all adults now and all of my years of fight depression and suicide attempts over the past 20 years. I thought about my family and I just felt this overwhelming responsibility to get up out of that bed and live.

I haven’t shared this much detail with anyone as I am still processing all of the weird emotions Im being overcome with but the sun came up and so did I



Thank you Jesus ??