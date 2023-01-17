Michelle McCool Clarifies Status For 2023 Royal Rumble

Former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool has clarified her status for the upcoming 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

The event will go down from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on January 28. As per tradition, the winner of the women’s Royal Rumble match will go on to headline WrestleMania against the World Champion of their choice.

Every year the WWE brings back familiar faces to participate in the match, providing some exciting surprise returns for fans. One name that has already returned for the Rumble back in 2018 is none other than Michelle McCool.

The former WWE Women’s Champion took to Twitter and responded to a fan question about whether or not we can expect her in this year’s Royal Rumble match. However, McCool admits that WWE hasn’t contacted her about getting involved in the match.

I do wish!!!! Didn’t get the call…..take it up with @WWE ? https://t.co/je84lqFsqu — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) January 16, 2023

McCool is a two-time WWE Women’s Champion and two-time Divas Champion. She retired from professional wrestling full-time in 2011, but has made sporadic appearances for WWE over the years.

(via WWE)

These include matches at WWE’s Evolution pay-per-view (PPV), as well as her appearance in the 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble, where she had the highest number of eliminations on the night at five.

It remains to be seen if WWE will ultimately decide to reach out to McCool to get her in the match with just a little over a week to go.