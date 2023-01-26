Mick Foley On Bleeding Having A Place In Wrestling

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley believes that bleeding certainly has its place in professional wrestling.

Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” and discussed the topic. It’s a topic of discussion that many legends have been sharing their thoughts on as of late. The ex-WWE Champion explains that blood definitely has its place in professional wrestling, as long as it’s not overused.

“I always felt like [blood] had a place. I’ve been around when it was overused, I’ve been around where it was underused or extinct. I was pretty good with the amount of blood when I was in WWE.

“Of all the big matches — up until I had my comeback matches, where the blood was more frequent — I think I was only in four or five bloody matches, in my four years in WWE. Less is more. So that when Steve and Bret had their legendary match [at WrestleMania] it really meant something because it wasn’t overdone.”

He further explained that he’s sure there were some of his matches that featured blood that probably didn’t need it. However, there were also matches that featured blood that actually helped make a good match great.

“I’m sure there were times when I was involved in bloody matches that didn’t need to be bloody. I was in some others where the blood would have taken a good match and made it great, or taken a great match and made it legendary.

“I did pretty well for myself in WWE during my main four years there, where I rarely bled. I did pretty well in WCW even after they put the ixnay on the bleeding. I didn’t feel like I had to have it. I thought I had it in perspective.

“Maybe I used it a little more often than I should have, but I also don’t think that I overused it. Or else my fair complexion would look considerably different.”

