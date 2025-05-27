Mick Foley Debunks $2.88 Million WWE Ambassador Salary Reports

Wrestling legend Mick Foley has directly addressed and debunked widely circulated reports claiming he earns $2.88 million annually as a WWE ambassador, revealing the stark reality behind the inflated figures.

“I don’t have an ambassador job that pays me $2.88 million as has been reported,” Foley stated during a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic. “I don’t think I’d be out on the road 200 days a year if I was making $2.88 million a year to be an ambassador.”

The hardcore legend, who continues his grueling travel schedule for appearances and his one-man show tour, painted a much different picture of his current financial situation. When asked about his luxurious lifestyle, Foley responded with characteristic humor: “I’m in a rented minivan right now. I sure am.”

Foley clarified that while he maintains a strong relationship with WWE and benefits from an improved legends deal, he currently holds no official ambassador contract. “I do not have any ambassador contract, let alone an ambassador contract for $2.88 million a year,” he emphasized, calling the revelation “breaking news.”

The three-time WWE Champion explained that his previous ambassador role lasted only two years and paid “literally 1/14th” of the reported figure. Despite the misconceptions, Foley expressed gratitude for his current WWE relationship, noting that his legends deal has improved significantly over the past decade due to the company’s continued promotion of his legacy.

The salary revelation highlights the often-inflated nature of wrestling industry financial speculation and demonstrates Foley’s continued work ethic at age 58.