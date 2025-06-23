Mick Foley Reveals Farewell Tour, What He’ll Do After

Farewell tours have become increasingly commin in wrestling, from John Cena’s in-ring goodbye to Sting retiring his face-painted look by the end of this year. Now, Mick Foley has revealed when he plans to say goodbye to the industry he holds dear.

Foley appeared on D-Von Dudley’s YouTube channel where he discussed his career and life in wrestling. As he reflected on the future, Foley shared that he plans to walk away from wrestling in 2028.

“I’m going to go back out on the road again for one final tour in 2028 for the 30 Years of Hell Tour, and the idea is to hang it up completely, fix my teeth, maybe start wearing nice clothes so no one knows who I am, and just disappear into the night.”

2028 will mark three decades since Foley’s infamous showdown with The Undertaker, both in, and atop the Hell in a Cell structure. Foley’s performance that night, including being thrown off and later through the cell, remains one of the most iconic moments in WWE history.

Though Foley’s final match for WWE was as part of the 2012 Royal Rumble match, he continues to make appearances and tours around the world. Now, fans know they have mere years to see the Hardcore legend one last time.