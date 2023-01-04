Mick Foley On He & Stephanie McMahon Standing Up To Vince

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon teamed up against Vince McMahon to get their way on television.

Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to discuss his 2016 return to WWE as RAW General Manager. The former WWE Champion explained what it was like to work alongside Stephanie McMahon for that period of time.

“I got maybe ten percent of what I wanted out of Vince. Then Stephanie and I went and cut the promo our own way. It was a lot of tension. We are overriding Vince’s edict. We cut the promo. He sees us cutting the promo, he goes “what the hell is going on here?”

“Stephanie goes “dad, Mick and I did this just to see what happened. We’d like you to take a look at it.” And it was about a three minute segment. He looked at it after, seemed like an eternity, nodded his head and went, “we’ll do it your way.”

“As soon as he turned the corner, we hugged. We were just so happy that we had stood up for ourselves.”

He detailed how he and Stephanie teamed up with one another against Vince McMahon to get their way for a promo on television. Ultimately, their efforts proved to be successful after it was all said and done.

Mick Foley returned to WWE in 2016 to serve as General Manager for Monday Night RAW alongside commissioner Stephanie McMahon. The stint lasted just under a year as Foley was eventually written off television when he was fired by Stephanie McMahon.

Since, Foley has continued to make sporadic appearances on WWE television.

