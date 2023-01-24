Mick Foley Reacts To Missing RAW XXX

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley has reacted to missing out on RAW XXX this week.

This week’s episode of RAW celebrated the show’s 30th anniversary. The show featured the return of several notable legends such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and many more.

However, one notable absence was none other than Mick Foley. Foley took to his Facebook profile to explain that he “politely declined” an invitation to be part of the special episode.

“Sending out happy 30th anniversary wishes to everyone involved with Monday Night Raw. It is no exaggeration to say that some of the very finest moments of my life took place on this program – and I’m hoping for another 20 years. I was not able to make it this time, but I just might be there for the 50th anniversary in 2043!

“I’m wondering what a few of your favorite Mandind, Dude, Cactus or Commissioner Foley moments are from the Monday Night archives… Winning the title from @therock the first time is the no-brainer end so try to take a little deeper dive than that!

“Thanks to all of you who watched for so many years, and have a nice day!”

Foley occasionally appears on WWE programming from time-to-time but hasn’t been a regular since his stint as Monday Night RAW general manager ended in 2017.

He has admitted that he has been reluctant to be on WWE programming as he has had issues remembering his lines as of late. Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2013.