Mick Foley Shares His Video Resume to be The Judgment Day’s Newest Member

Mick Foley may be something of a cuddly teddy bear these days, but the three-time former WWE Champion is ready to raise some hell as part of The Judgment Day.

This April will mark one year since the group debuted, and initially consisted of Edge and Damian Priest.

At WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022, Rhea Ripley was added to the group, and Finn Balor‘s entry not long after would see Edge be ousted as leader.

It was at September’s Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event that Dominik Mysterio joined the group, after betraying Edge and his father Rey Mysterio.

Foley’s Judgment

Mick Foley’s days in the ring are long behind him, but the WWE Hall of Famer has expressed a (somewhat tongue-in-cheek) interest in joining the faction.

On YouTube, Foley donned a distinct purple and black flannel to seek “gainful employment” as a member and referenced his decades of experience in the industry.

Foley also acknowledged his moniker as ‘King of the Death Match’ and mentioned reaching the New York Times bestseller list twice.

While praising the group’s various skills (including the abs of Finn Balor,) Foley requested his son Dewey to draw more tear ‘tattoos’ on his face.

Dewey instead wrote the word ‘Help Me’ on his father’s forehead (a not to Al Snow) and a more ‘phallic’ piece of ink on his other cheek.

Judgment Day at WrestleMania

The Judgment Day is yet to publicly respond to Foley’s resume, but with or without the Hardcore legend, they’ll be kept pretty busy at WrestleMania.

After becoming the first woman to win a Royal Rumble match from #1, Rhea Ripley will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair this April.

On next week’s Raw, Edge and Finn Balor will have a confrontation, and it has been rumored that a Hell in a Cell match between the two will take place at WrestleMania.

There have been rumors that Dominik Mysterio will face his father Rey next month in the father and son’s home state of California.