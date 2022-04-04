Mick Foley Reacts To Hilarious Vince McMahon Botch At WrestleMania

The confrontation between Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 became even more memorable because of McMahon’s botched Stunner. Mick Foley also had his fun with the spot.

The WWE Hall Of Famer reacted to the whole thing on Twitter. He first made a tweet wondering if this was the worst Stunner ever.

OH MY GOD THIS IS AMAZING AND TERRIBLE AT THE SAME TIME LLLMMAAOOOOOO STONE COLD AND VINCE MCMAHON BACK TOGETHER #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/KMuXsD9zaT — Piñata Farms ? (@pinatafarms) April 4, 2022

Worst stunner ever? — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 4, 2022

Foley then posted a video of his reaction to the spot and in another tweet, he mentioned that Mr McMahon’s leg seemed to have buckled before the move:

I hope Mr McMahon didn’t get injured – it looked like his leg buckled before the stunner. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 4, 2022

My son recorded my reaction to the world’s worst stunner. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/58kzus5FJH — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 4, 2022

The night two of WrestleMania 38 featured a match between Austin Theory and Pat McAfee. The WWE chairman was at ringside to encourage Theory for this bout.

McAfee won this fight via roll up. He challenged Mr McMahon to a match afterward, which the WWE owner accepted. Vince won this match with some help from Theory.

As Mr McMahon was celebrating his victory in the ring, Stone Cold Steve Austin’s music hit. The Texas Rattlesnake walked down to the ring to a big applause.

Steve Austin first stunned Theory. The Attitude Era star then turned his attention towards the boss. He offered him a beer before giving McMahon a stunner as well.

Stone Cold then invited Pat McAfee into the ring to share a beer with him but ended up giving him a Stunner as well. The segment ended with Austin alone standing tall.