Mid-Card Titles and Main Events: Dana Brooke has Big Plans for the Women’s Division

Dana Brooke has big plans for her 24/7 Championship, including possibly turning the belt into a women’s mid-card title.

Brooke, a fifteen-time champion, has the second-highest total number of days at 328 (only behind R-Truth at 413 days.)

Her win as 24/7 Champion in November 2021 marked the first title the fitness enthusiast has ever held in WWE.

Changing the Title

Since first winning the championship a year ago, Brooke has been a constant fixture of the WWE 24/7 title picture.

While the title can be won by all genders, there are only three titles on the main roster exclusively for women (the Raw and SmackDown Women’s titles and Women’s Tag Titles.)

Speaking to SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall, Brooke said she hopes to change that.

“I’ve been wanting to transition the 24/7 Title into a [Women’s] IC title. I think it would be amazing. We’re building a roster, we have amazing women on the roster. With everyone coming back, why not? We have the tag team titles, but not everyone is teamed up. You have the storylines that are going for the women’s titles, but the rest are just little stories in the mix. Why not go for an IC Title?”

Despite calling her proposed idea a Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Brooke doesn’t believe it would have to be less relevant than the Raw or SmackDown Women’s Titles.

“It’s not secondary. It’s just another thing to pour your heart and soul in and have that title and be given that opportunity. I just feel like it would enhance the Women’s Division.” Dana Brooke outlines her plan for a new Women’s Championship.

Brooke is hardly alone in her search for a women’s mid-card championship, as both Bayley and Raquel Rodriguez have been vocal about a female Mid-Card title.

Evolution

Since 2015, WWE has made an effort to treat women’s wrestling with more respect.

WWE’s Women’s Revolution culminated in 2018’s Evolution event, the promotions first, and to date, only all-female show.

Speaking about a possible sequel, Brooke said that she is optimistic given the leaps WWE has made since Evolution.

“Women have always, for the last decade or so, have been pushing the bar and really stepping up and at those Crown Jewel pay-per-views, we’ve been making history. So I definitely feel as though it’s something that we will see again soon.”

Brooke’s involvement at WWE Evolution saw her compete in a battle royal which was won by Nia Jax.

Saudi Arabia

WWE’s women’s division is allowed to compete at Saudi shows these days, but that wasn’t always the case.

Initally, women were banned from the events, and some suggested in 2018 that Evolution was nothing but WWE’s attempt to save face amid the Saudi controversy

While Women’s matches are allowed now, Superstars must dress fully covered, in accordance with Saudi Arabia customs.

Speaking about WWE’s Saudi deal, Brooke believes there will be a day when women are in the main event.

“Definitely [the women will headline a Saudi Arabia event.] The momentum is high. We’re breaking ground. We’re breaking barriers. We’re making history every time we go over there. The last time we were on billboards that was a huge accomplishment. I think it’s definitely something that will happen soon.”

This Saturday’s Crown Jewel will see the Raw Women’s Championship and the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles defended.

More Gold?

Brooke already has big plans for the 24/7 Championship, but doesn’t want to stop just there.

When addressing the possibility of adding more gold to her collection, Brooke remained open to going for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

“I would love to go out there find a tag team partner and go after those Tag Team titles.”

Brooke’s most recent shot at the titles came on the November 2, 2020, episode of Raw, where she and Mandy Rose unsuccessfully challenged Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.