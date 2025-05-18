Mike Raybeck, WWE/WCW Alum, Dies In Bicycle Accident

The wrestling world is mourning the passing of Mike Raybeck, known to fans as Maxx Justice and Mike Diamond, who has died following a tragic bicycle accident in Hayward, California. The former wrestler was struck by a vehicle while riding home from work near Chabot College.

Raybeck’s passing was acknowledged during a Hayward City Council meeting on May 13, where a moment of silence was held and flags were lowered in his honor. The city also announced plans to plant a tree in his memory to recognize his years of service as a utilities maintenance mechanic in the public works department.

In the ring, Raybeck began his career through All Pro Wrestling’s Boot Camp and became a five-time APW Universal Champion. Raybeck was a prominent figure on the California independent wrestling scene under the Maxx Justice name, thanks in part to his six-foot-five, 250lb physique. All Pro Wrestling would share a tribute to Raybeck.

Raybeck had appearances in major wrestling promotions as well. In 1996, he competed in three matches for the WWF, facing names like Justin Bradshaw and Savio Vega. Two years later, he wrestled a dark match for WCW. Outside the ring, he made a brief but memorable appearance in the wrestling documentary Beyond the Mat.

We here at SEScoops would like to extend our deepest condolences who knew Mike Raybeck at this difficult time.