WWE Hall of Famer Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda Living In Hospice Care

Mike Rotunda, also known to wrestling fans as IRS, is living in hospice care according to those closest to the WWE Hall of Famer. Speaking to Bill Apter, Barry Windham opened up about his brother-in-law’s situation and the death of Mike’s son Windham ‘Bray Wyatt’ Rotunda.

“Mike is in hospice right now. That family, I love that family, but, you know, just so tragic.”

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Leilani Kai also shared that Rotunda is living in hospice care. On X, Kai asked fans to keep Mike and the Rotunda family in their prayers.

It breaks my heart to share that my friend Mike Rotunda has been placed under hospice care. ? This photo was from earlier this year — a moment I’ll treasure. Please keep Mike and the Rotunda family in your prayers. We love you, Mike. ?? #WrestlingFamily pic.twitter.com/XsgOaVtE0J — Leilani Kai (@realLeilaniKai) October 28, 2025

Rotunda is best known for his time in WWE as IRS, but also wrestled as part of The U.S. Express in WWE and other promotions. The tag team was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024. Rotunda is also a five-time WWE Tag Team Champion, with two reigns coming with Windham and three alongside Ted DiBiase as Money Inc.

Mike’s life has seen ups and downs, with arguably the worst being the death of his son Windham in August 2023 at the age of 36. We at SEScoops would like to share our support to Mike Rotunda.