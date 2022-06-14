Mike Tyson Will be Roasting Ric Flair This Summer

Ric Flair will soon be on the receiving end of a roast from boxing legend Mike Tyson.

STARRCAST is helping put together what is being billed as “The Nature Boy’s” swan song. Flair is set to have his final match on July 31 inside the Nashville Fairgrounds. The type of match and participants have not been revealed.

TMZ first reported that Mike Tyson will take part in the “Roast of Ric Flair” on July 29th. STARRCAST has since confirmed the news.

Tyson has made many friends in the wrestling industry over the years. His shoving segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin back in the WWF Attitude Era days is an all-time classic. He also served as a guest host for Monday Night Raw and has made appearances on AEW TV.

The Roast of Ric Flair

In a statement issued by STARRCAST, it was announced that the “Roast of Ric Flair” will feature some of Flair’s closest friends as well as comedians.

“The last weekend in July is going to be Ric’s swan song in a professional wrestling ring, so what better way to send him off before his final match than giving him a proper roast,” asked STARRCAST creator and organizer Conrad Thompson.

“Ric’s career has transcended professional wrestling and made him a pop culture icon. You’ve seen his influence everywhere from sports to hip hop. He’s done it all, except get roasted by some of his dearest friends and the most talented comedians in the world. That all changes on July 29th.”