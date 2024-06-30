Minoru Suzuki will fight anyone, anytime and that includes mixing it up with the governor of Tokyo.

A wrestling social media sensation over the weekend came courtesy of DDT Pro as the promotion featured a streetcar match between Suzuki and Sanshiro Takagi. The audience paid to be on the train for the 55-minute long match as they moved at the frantic pace of eight miles an hour. They got to see Suzuki pick up the win after delivering a Gotch-Style Piledriver, but the battle was not without its share of cameos.

Not only did the legendary Jushin Thunder Liger appear, but so did the Governor of Tokyo. Yuriko Koike got a little physical when she delivered a chop to Suzuki. Suzuki raised the stakes even higher when he brandished a firearm at some point during the battle. After the fight, Suzuki issued his own comments on the experience, stating that he’d be up for fighting anywhere, even if its out of this atmosphere.

“Next time, I’ll do it on a deserted island like he said, or on an airplane, rocket, or even inside a space station! Everyone was smiling. I realized once again that pro wrestling is engraved in the DNA of the Japanese people.”

Suzuki may have been fighting in Tokyo, but he’s got a busy schedule in the United States. He actually just issued a challenge to Chris Jericho in a singles match this past week on AEW Dynamite and is now one of the featured members of the revamped CONTRA Unit in Major League Wrestling. Suzuki will be going up against AKIRA on July 12 when MLW makes its way to St. Petersburg for Blood & Thunder.