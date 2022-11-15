Active UFC Fighter Begins Pro Wrestling Training

UFC fighter Miranda Maverick is looking to follow in the footsteps of MMA legends Dan Severn, Ken Shamrock and Ronda Rousey by crossing over to the world of pro wrestling.

Maverick competes in the UFC Women’s Flyweight division and holds a record of 13-4. She fought earlier this month at UFC Fight Night: Mitchell vs. Evloev, where she scored a decision victory over Shanna Young (9-6).

Earlier this week, Maverick began training at the Rocky Mountain Pro wrestling school in Englewood, Colorado. She made sure to let her fans know that she plans to continue fighting for UFC for the foreseeable future.

Nostalgia. I watched @RealKurtAngle growing up & got to meet him in person last night. Come see us at @bigeventny today!



P.S. I did the wrestling tryouts at @therockymtnpro & start training Monday ? And YES I’m still fighting for UFC for the foreseeable future ? pic.twitter.com/IgioRLXpTT — Miranda Maverick (@FearTheMAVERICK) November 12, 2022

There are several active pro wrestlers who started out in the world of mixed martial arts, including Ronda Rousey, Shayna Bazsler and Marina Shaffir.

Earlier this year, Paige VanZant made her in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling, but is now taking a hiatus. Over the summer, veteran fighter Jessica Eye announced her retirement from MMA and said she was also interested in stepping inside the squared circle.

“I’ve always wanted to dabble in wrestling,” she said at the UFC 276 post-show press conference in July. “In pro wrestling. I want to be the female Undertaker.”

Back in June, former Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda signed with WWE.

