‘I Knew That Wasn’t Me’: Former WWE Star Discusses Disappointing AEW Debut

Many expected Miro to be presented as a monster from day 1 on the AEW roster. However, it wasn’t the case and the former WWE star debuted as The Best Man for Kip Sabian. This idea didn’t sit well with many fans.

The former TNT champion recently had an interview with Fightful. He talked about things such as Undertaker’s comments about the locker room and more.

Speaking about his disappointing AEW debut, Miro admitted that he knew that his initial gimmick wasn’t who he really was. He claimed that he gave Tony Khan a discount because the AEW president was signing him based on his Twitch persona:

“I gave Tony Khan a discount. I gave him a discount and said, ‘Tony, I will sign for this money because it’s the pandemic, but after that year and a half, we’re coming strong.’

I knew that he was signing the wrong guy. He was signing the Twitch guy.” said Miro, “He’s basing his opinions on my Twitch and that’s where the whole thing with Kip started. I knew that wasn’t me. That’s just not who I am.”

Though the former US champion has since broken out of that image. He has proven himself to be a worthy main eventer and signed a new deal with AEW for more money.

Speaking about his decision to re-sign, Miro said that AEW is a place where you can be creatively free. He explained that the freedom Khan allows him played a big part in his call to continue with the company.