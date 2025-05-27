Unique Stipulations Added to Money in the Bank Title Match

The Women’s Intercontinental Championship will be on the line at Money in the Bank, but the match will have much more than the title at stake. On the May 26, edition of WWE Raw, champion Lyra Valkyria was confronted by Becky Lynch and the stakes were raised for the upcoming PLE.

During a promo segment, Valkyria addressed the audience before being interrupted by Lynch, who took a personal jab at Valkyria’s fiancé. Lynch referenced their previous encounter, noting that after Valkyria defeated her for the NXT Title, she raised Valkyria’s hand in respect. Lynch then proposed that if she wins at Money in the Bank, Valkyria must reciprocate by raising her hand in victory.

The Man just raised the stakes at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/ZC0slwp8nG — WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2025

Valkyria responded confidently, stating she has no issue raising the winner’s hand, adding that she hasn’t had to do so for Lynch yet. However, it was added that if Lynch doesn’t win, then she can’t challenge for the Women’s Intercontinental Title as long as Valkyria holds the gold.

This added stipulation intensifies the personal rivalry between the two, setting the stage for a compelling match at Money in the Bank.






