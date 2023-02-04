MJF’s AEW Deal Reportedly Expires In 2024

MJF is known to blur the line between reality and kayfabe. He has kept everyone guessing about his AEW contract and future, but a latest report suggests that he has actually been telling the truth.

It all started when the current AEW champion no-showed an event before Double or Nothing in May last year. He was unhappy with his pay in the company compared to some newer signings.

He went on a hiatus from AEW programming after the PPV. He was given a more prominent role once he returned at All Out. The 26-year-old went on to win the AEW world championship at Full Gear in November.

The Future Of MJF

Many fans believe that this push is a sign that MJF has signed a contract extension with the company. The AEW star himself however has maintained that it’s not the case.

According to Whatculture, the Wrestling Devil is actually telling the truth. He has not signed a contract extension and his current deal is set to expire in January 2024.

The young star is still undecided about his plans past his current deal. It’s possible that he explores other possibilities instead of re-signing with the company.

Would you like to see MJF possibly jumping ships to WWE when his current deal expires? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.