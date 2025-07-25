MJF Appears at 1FW SummerStage Tonight in Atlanta

Maxwell Jacob Friedman headlines special appearances at One Fall Wrestling’s “SummerStage” event tonight at Center Stage Theater in Dalton, Georgia.

The main event features Frat House against The Gunn Club and QT Marshall in six-man tag team action. Billy Gunn leads his stable alongside 1FW founder QT Marshall.

Jay Lethal faces Adam Priest in a technical showcase. The former ROH star enters with manager Sonjay Dutt against the power-based Priest.

MJF is offering VIP experiences including photo opportunities and autograph sessions. Commentary veteran Tony Schiavone returns to Center Stage for the first time in three decades, handling ringside duties.

Event Details

Doors open 6:30 PM, first bell 7:30 PM. The show is presented by Dalton Carpet One as part of 1FW’s 2025 touring schedule.

The promotion continues positioning itself as family-friendly entertainment while booking established wrestling talent alongside developing performers.