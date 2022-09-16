It’s not uncommon for AEW and WWE stars to reference each other in various ways. However, two of them have decided to go a step further and engage in a verbal battle directly.

It started when Sheamus shared a spoof of the PWI Top 500 List. The list titled Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022 had his own name repeated several times in the top spots.

This led to an exchange between The Celtic Warrior and Happy Corbin. In one of his replies, the former world champion told Corbin that ‘real heels wear scarfs.’ AEW star MJF took notice of this tweet and replied with ‘sad.’

MJF Fires Back At Sheamus

When Sheamus tweeted out a Conor McGregor GIF asking who Maxwell was, he fired back at the WWE star. The AEW talent said that the former WWE champion has been handed the ball multiple times and fell:

“The guy you alluded to. Stop now or I’m gonna devour you. You can rock 6-inch lifts and play top guy, but you’ve been handed the ball multiple times and fell. I’m glad you’re having a resurgence and finally figured out how to get over. It only took you a decade. Took me 1 day.”

This Twitter war between the two wrestling stars has continued with Sheamus claiming that he was talking about Chris Jericho and MJF replying to these claims.

While a confrontation between the two is unlikely to happen anytime soon, the war of words shows that the tensions between the two sides will continue to pick up in coming times.