MJF Asked to Sign a Female Fan’s Chest – Hilarity Ensues (Watch)

All Elite Wrestling World Champion MJF recently had a hilarious encounter with a female fan in El Paso, Texas. After winning against Konosuke Takeshita in this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a female fan approached MJF and asked him to sign her chest.

MJF recounted this interaction in a tweet, where he called the female fan a “skank” and said that he was close to signing the female fan’s chest. However, she did not have a sharpie on hand. MJF said “You were this close to getting your t*****s signed you stupid b***h!” to the female fan and began to walk away.

The other fans with her came to the rescue and yelled that they have a marker. Hearing this, MJF returned to do the autograph signing. However, the AEW World Champion noticed that someone was recording the whole interaction, and he decided against signing the female fan’s chest and simply walked away.

In his tweet, MJF wrote, “Some skank in El Paso tried to get me to sign her breasts outside the arena. Multiple people recorded it. Still hasn’t made its way to twitter. Prob cuz people in El Paso don’t know how to use technology.”

Some skank in El Paso tried to get me to sign her breasts outside the arena. Multiple people recorded it. Still hasn’t made its way to twitter.



Prob cuz people in El Paso don’t know how to use technology. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) February 11, 2023

You can check out the video interaction as well, but it contains partial nudity so NSFW warning:

My bro got some video of it… pic.twitter.com/CJaxbJSL8t — Juan ???? (@JohnnyJohnJuan) February 11, 2023

I did it for the goat. pic.twitter.com/8yN5CfNtg3 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) February 12, 2023

MJF is known for being one of the best heels in the professional wrestling industry today. His interactions with fans go viral as he always stays in character even when outside the ring.

When it comes to the ring, MJF will face off against Bryan Danielson in the first sixty-minute Iron Man match for the AEW World Championship on March 5 at Revolution 2023.