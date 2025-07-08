MJF Slams Hulk Hogan For Harming Wrestler Credibility In Acting

MJF is finding his footing in Hollywood with a small role in The Iron Claw and will have a much more significant part in Happy Gilmore 2. While MJF is the latest name from wrestling to crossover into acting, he believes Hulk Hogan made things difficult for many wrestlers.

Speaking to TV Insider, MJF was asked whether it’s easier today for pro wrestlers to be taken seriously as actors. While MJF had praise for Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista, and John Cena, he had less than favorable things to say about the Hulkster.

“You’re watching these guys break this mold that unfortunately Terry Bollea [Hulk Hogan] created by being one of the worst actors of all time with Santa with Muscles, Mr. Nanny, and all that genuine garbage.”

Hogan would have several movie roles to his name, though his films were hardly massive success stories like what fans have seen from Johnson, Cena, and Bautista. While MJF hopes to see success in Hollywood of his own, he hopes to emulate this trio, and not the Hulkster.

As far as he’s concerned, Hogan’s reputation as a Hollywood performer left a long shadow that others had to overcome—and his opinion on that isn’t likely to change.