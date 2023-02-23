MJF’s AEW Dynamite Promo About Fiance Leaving Him Was Not a Work (Report)

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s recent comments about his engagement to Naomi Rosenblum being ended were not just part of the show during Dynamite.

During Dynamite, MJF hyped up his upcoming title defense at AEW Revolution against Bryan Danielson, which will be the promotion’s first sixty-minute Iron Man match.

The upcoming title defense will mark MJF’s first title defense on Pay-Per-View since capturing the AEW World Championship last November at Full Gear 2022.

Ended Engagement

During his promo on Dynamite, MJF called himself a guy who has got stranded by, and looked down upon by everyone he once looked up to.

The Salt of the Earth added that he met a girl (Rosenblum) who was his only source of comfort, only for her to leave him as well.

"Every time you step foot in that ring, you are saying wrestling is more important that your family and your children."



Have the words of #AEW World Champion @The_MJF cut into the #TheAmericanDragon? pic.twitter.com/LyYAxtgP7z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2023

This comment left fans questioning whether their engagement has really ended, and both MJF and Rosenblum have unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Taking to Twitter, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed that MJF’s comments about his engagement being ended by Rosenblum was honest.

The MJF promo had a lot of truth to it. Normally wouldn't cover that type of thing, but he and his fiancee did have a split as was referenced on tonight's AEW Dynamite — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 23, 2023

MJF and Rosenblum announced their engagement in September of last year, with the always-in-character AEW star saying that other women shouldn’t worry, and that “just cuz there’s a goalie doesn’t mean you can’t score.”

What Else Was Said?

In his promo, Friedman also addressed Bryan Danielson’s children, saying he would rip their father’s arm out of its socket and ensure he could never play with them again.

He stated that during their Iron Man match, he would make sure that he could never use his arm to pick them up again and that he would also land multiple shots to his head as a present.

Danielson interrupted the promo by taking MJF down, resulting in a brawl that had to be separated by referees and security guards.