MJF Impressed by The Outrunners: “Now These Are Wrestlers!”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, All Elite Wrestling‘s reigning World Heavyweight Champion, has given his stamp of approval to The Outrunners. The duo, comprised of Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum, have been catching fans’ attention on AEW Dark and Dark Elevation.

Floyd and Magnum are a throwback act straight out of the 1980’s. The retro team made their AEW debuts on the Sep. 13, 2021, episode of AEW Dark Elevation in a losing effort to The Butcher And The Blade. They lost a couple more matches since then, before picking up their first win on this week’s (Feb. 7, 2023) episode of Dark against Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Price.

After the win, the Outrunners cut an over-the-top promo that’s getting them a lot of buzz on social media. They’re rule-breaking villains, so naturally, they’ve earned the approval of the biggest heel in all of AEW, MJF.

He quoted tweeted a clip from their trash talking and said, “Now these are wrestlers!”

Now these are wrestlers! https://t.co/bXAYnpr1bO — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) February 8, 2023

Turbo replied with a “Thanks, Champ” – which MJF ate right up.

Keep sucking up and you two might have a bright future in this company. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) February 8, 2023

What’s Next For The Outrunners in AEW?

Although they have wrestled a couple of times on AEW, The Outrunners aren’t signed to the company. The team is working in Ohio Valley Wrestling and is on the roster page on the promotion’s website. However, with MJF’s endorsement and growing fanbase, AEW fans may see The Outrunners more often.

Their record in AEW is 1-3. They started 2023 with the first win, so the company may invest more into them and get some wins. It’s unclear if they contractually can’t sign with AEW, but getting noticed by the AEW World Champion will put more eyes on The Outrunners moving forward.

For MJF, he will have to focus on his upcoming match against Konosuke Takeshita on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You’ll be able to check the results of the match for tonight later on here.