MJF Lands Role in “The Iron Claw” Von Erich Biopic

AEW star MJF is making his film debut in a pro-wrestling-related project, as he will be part of an upcoming biopic on The Von Erich family.

It was reported via Deadline today that MJF is joining the cast of “The Iron Claw.” The role that MJF will be playing hasn’t been revealed.

Sean Durkin is writing and directing the movie. The synopsis for the film notes that the movie “follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.”

The Movie

Zac Efron (Kevin Von Erich), Harris Dickinson (David Von Erich), Jeremy Allen White (Kerry Von Erich), Holt McCallany (Fritz Von Erich), Maura Tierney (Doris Von Erich), and Lily James are also part of the cast.

A24 released a first-look picture of Efron in the ring as Kevin Von Erich on Monday. Marshall Von Erich, who wrestles for MLW and is one of Kevin Von Erich’s sons, previously commented on Efron playing his father by noting:

Great picture of @ZacEfron throwing a Von Erich drop kick! My dad thought it was a old picture of him. #TheIronClaw #Vonerichs pic.twitter.com/DZLtb6Usi3 — Marshall Von Erich (@MarshallVonEric) November 7, 2022

On November 19th, MJF will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title in the main event of the Full Gear pay-per-view event.