MJF Possibly Leaving Las Vegas Before AEW Double or Nothing (Report)

It looks like the MJF–AEW situation has reached a boiling point.

Earlier today (May 28), MJF failed to show up to a meet and greet during a Fan Fest. PWInsider reported that this wasn’t a work and AEW officials couldn’t contact him despite several attempts.

In an update, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has reported that MJF is physically fine and that he has a flight booked out of Las Vegas tonight.

I can confirm a flight out of Las Vegas tonight has been booked for MJF.



Full story is on https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa. pic.twitter.com/tw14W175vg — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 29, 2022

The report notes that it isn’t known whether or not MJF will get on the flight tonight, just that it has been booked.

There is currently no word on why this flight was booked for tonight. It’s been said in the report that some within the company are “very unhappy” with how this situation has unfolded.

MJF has made it clear that he’ll be weighing his options once his AEW contract expires in 2024. He’s dropped several hints of testing the waters with WWE.

It was reported that MJF has been frustrated with his pay. AEW has reportedly been willing to negotiate a new deal but MJF hasn’t been receptive to those overtures.

While MJF has blurred the lines between performance and reality, this report seems to be as real as it gets.