MJF References Popular WWE Superstar on Latest AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF had an interesting story to tell on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and made reference to one of WWE‘s most popular current-day Superstars.

During Dynamite, MJF defeated Konosuke Takeshita in the former’s first match in two months, and was interviewed after the match by Lexy Nair.

In his promo, MJF recalled meeting a beautiful girl, whose name, for “legal reasons” was Liv.

MJF said that ‘Liv’ went down on him while driving his blue Camaro and that they were involved in a vehicular accident that killed the woman.

The AEW World Champion remembered being covered in her blood and switching seats to trick the cops into thinking ‘Liv’ was driving, before telling Bryan Danielson “I am a scumbag and I am proud of it.”

Given the choice of the name for the women in MJF’s promo, countless fans saw this as a reference to former WWE SmackDown Champion Liv Morgan.

The 28-year-old Superstar was even trending on Twitter after MJF’s promo, and you can see some of the reactions from fans below.

Liv Morgan is gonna be trending all night because of MJF now, isn’t she? ????? #AEWDynamite — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) February 9, 2023

Look, if Liv Morgan and MJF is what creates a WWE/AEW forbidden door, I'm all for it #AEWDynamite — Carolina WrestleManiacs (@CWrestlemaniacs) February 9, 2023

MJF didn't have to do Liv Morgan like that #AEWDYNAMITE pic.twitter.com/2fGGsXO2hp — General Booty ?? (@big_hero_chris) February 9, 2023

Did MJF just murder Liv Morgan in kayfabe? — A BEAR WITH ROBOT ARMS (@Trothael) February 9, 2023

MJF & Liv Morgan

Despite working in different promotions, MJF and Liv Morgan have been seen together in the past, and were photographed together in late 2022.

Speaking to the Metro at the time, Morgan was asked how her meeting with MJF came together.

“I went to my friend Skylar’s birthday party and he was just there!…We had great, great, great, great banter. We have a lot in common actually.” Liv Morgan

Morgan added that she hopes MJF does “what is best” when his contract with AEW expires in January 2024.

