MJF Wants His ‘Reign of Terror’ To Last An Eternity After Revolution Victory

MJF says he is the only pillar holding all of AEW up and he would like his ‘reign of terror’ to last an eternity.

The Wrestling Devil retained his title in an impressive outing in the main event of the Revolution PPV. The company also put over a number of other young stars during the show with people such as Ricky Starks, Wardlow, and House of Black picking up victories in their respective matchups. After the PPV event, it’s possible that one of them gets the next shot at the world title.

The AEW champion was asked who is next in line for a shot at his championship during the post-show media scrum. Replying to it, MJF explained that there are a lot of people he would like to demolish, but he doesn’t do dream matches:

“To be brutally honest, like I said, there’s a lot of people on my radar. I am fully aware that Hangman Adam Paige is a good competitor. I’m also fully aware of how I won this. Anybody know who I beat for this Dynamite Diamond Ring originally? Hangman Adam Page. I think Hangman, is scared of MJF and I think Hangman knows better than to come anywhere near MJF for the time being. There are other people here that I genuinely, really, really don’t like. I also don’t love the fact that a guy like Jungle Boy, or Darby Allin, or Sammy Guevara is allowed to walk around like they are homegrown superstars. Yes, they’re homegrown. They’re very solid. But at this point, I think it is very obvious that there is only one pillar that actually holds this place up. So kinda would like to prove a point there.

Adam Cole was talking shit on Twitter, wasn’t a fan of that. Think he should keep his fucking mouth shut and maybe you should tell his girlfriend is to do so as well. Are there more people? Sure. I don’t like Claudio Castagnoli’s face. I think Eddie Kingston is a cry baby bitch. I think he’s also a little punk and I wouldn’t mind getting a chance to slap him across his blue collar face. There’s a lot of people that I would love to absolutely demolish both on the microphone and in the ring. But as I said, I don’t do dream matches. The only dream I have is to hold this [AEW title] and for the reign of terror to last an eternity.”

You can check out the AEW Revolution media scrum featuring MJF below:

