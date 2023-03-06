MJF Retains World Title in Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF made his latest title defense against Bryan Danielson at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The sixty minute iron man match opened with MJF trying to avoid Danielson as he went into the crowd and threw water on a kid. Once back in the ring, MJF took over and beat down Danielson. MJF did a spot where he hit a powerbomb onto his knee. MJF hit a tiger driver, resulting in Danielson landing right on his neck. Danielson scored the running knee strike for the first fall. After hitting a low blow, MJF rolled him up for 2 falls. The announcer explained that MJF was DQ’d for the low blow and Danielson was given a fall. MJF told Danielson that he hated him while having him in the figure-four leg lock. MJF landed an elbow drop off the top rope to send Danielson through a table. MJF hit a tombstone piledriver on the broken table.

Danielson was busted open. The third fall for MJF came when MJF hit a piledriver while having Danielson dangling on the middle rope. MJF was busted open after taking a headbutt. Danielson with a running knee strike then the lebell lock for the next fall. Danielson took a piledriver on the middle rope, but kicked out at two. MJF with a tombstone off the middle rope. They went the distance and initially ruled a draw finish. It was announced we were going to sudden death rules as MJF was getting oxygen. After Danielson avoided being hit with the diamond ring, he hit a running knee strike for 2. MJF hit him in the face with the oxygen tank then put him in a submission hold, but Danielson got out of it. MJF with the crossface for the win.

Danielson completed MJF’s requirement of winning every match between January 11 and February 8 with his victory over Rush a few weeks ago on Dynamite, confirming the iron man match for Revolution. During a bloody match in which Danielson defeated Rush, MJF attacked Danielson, taking out security, and placing him in an armbar.

It all started when MJF took out Danielson’s mentor, William Regal, after Regal turned on Jon Moxley by costing the World Heavyweight Title. MJF eventually stated that if Danielson kept winning bouts up to February 8, he would agree to the match. Danison concurred.

Danielson has won victories over opponents such as Takeshita, Bandido, Brian Cage, and Timothy Thatcher over the previous few weeks.