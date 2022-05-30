MJF Speaks Out Following AEW Double or Nothing

MJF has broken his silence following the conclusion of AEW Double or Nothing.

Maxwell was at the center of controversy throughout the weekend. AEW’s top heel failed to show up at a scheduled meet and greet during AEW Fan Fest.

This caused AEW officials to scramble at the last minute and offer refunds and exchanges to fans who paid for the session.

A flight was reportedly booked for MJF to fly out of Las Vegas before DoN but he stayed. The report of the flight booking has since been disputed.

Ultimately, MJF did show up to DoN and did the job for Wardlow in the PPV opener.

What MJF Had To Say

MJF (Photo: AEW)

Fightful was able to get in touch with MJF following AEW Double or Nothing. Maxwell said that he showed up just before his match began with Wardlow and immediately left after an angle was shot showing him being stretchered out of T-Mobile Arena.

He told Sean Ross Sapp that he has a lot to think about. He doesn’t know what decision he’ll ultimately make.

PWInsider had reported that MJF isn’t expected to be on the road with AEW for the next several weeks, possibly longer.

MJF’s contract with AEW is set to expire in 2024. It’s been said that Maxwell has had a bit of a strained relationship with Tony Khan as they aren’t as close as they once were.