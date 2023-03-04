MJF Told a WWE Talent That he Looks Forward to Being There in 2024 (Report)

Last year, there was a lot of talk about what MJF would do when his contract with AEW comes due in January 2024.

This was put on television through a storyline that led to him cutting a heated promo where he called AEW President Tony Khan a ‘mark’ and dared him to fire him. He showed up at the end of the All Out event in September before beating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title at Full Gear that November.

It’s been reported that WWE has an interest in signing him when he’s free and clear of his AEW deal. MJF has reminded fans in countless interviews and promos that his contract is coming up. He shifted this to a work and came up with the “bidding war of 2024” line he has used on TV.

The Admission

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that MJF told one WWE talent, “I’m looking forward to being there in 2024.”

The source said that MJF wanted them to think he was serious, but the person didn’t take anything MJF said too seriously. The report added, “Word of him saying that had made its way to other talent there, as well.”

It should be noted that MJF has said he’s looking to sign with whichever company will offer him the most amount of money. Whether it’s AEW or WWE, MJF is a top star who continues to improve and will be getting paid either way come 2024.