MJF Trashed Seattle Before AEW Dynamite Began (Video)

AEW is making their debut in Seattle. Of course, MJF couldn’t wait for the opportunity to trash the city before Dynamite went on air.

The AEW World Champion told the crowd they “blew it” before a video played of the Seahawks losing the Super Bowl. MJF said it’s because they suck to which the crowd laughed.

MJF cuts a scathing promo on Seattle before #AEWDynamite

In another tweet, a fan noted that MJF said Seattle is depressing, the SuperSonics left for Oklahoma, and that Kurt Cobain died by suicide.

MJF cuts a promo on Seattle, how it's depressing here, how the SuperSonics left for OKLAHOMA, how Cobain killed himself, and then showed a clip of Seattle losing the Superbowl

Last week, AEW tweeted a graphic stating that the champion was contractually obligated to be in Seattle. He quote tweeted it with “haven’t I suffered enough?”

Haven't I been through enough!!!!

Bryan Danielson has a match on Wednesday night against Tony Nese. Danielson and MJF have been feuding since the champ turned on Regal and attacked him. MJF has a penchant for sitting in suites to watch matches of his nemesis.