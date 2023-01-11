MLW Announces Hammerstone vs. Fatu Rematch for Superfight

MLW has announced its main event for the SuperFight 2023 show as Alex Hammerstone will defend his MLW World Heavyweight Title against Jacob Fatu.

This event will take place on Saturday, February 4, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Their first match happened when Hammerstone defeated Fatu to win the MLW World Heavyweight Title at MLW Fightland 2021 after The announcement of the match was touted as the biggest rivalry in Major League Wrestling.

Backstory

Fatu earned his title shot by winning Battle Riot IV last year in New York City, but up to this point had not revealed the date and location for it. Now, they will square off in the ring to see who will walk out as champion.

Since winning the MLW World Heavyweight Title, Hammerstone has defended the title against various challengers ranging from Davey Richards to Richard Holliday as well as other top stars.

During this time, Fatu has continued to be pushed as a dominant star to crush CONTRA after having a falling out with the group and forming the Samoan SWAT Team.

No other matches have been announced thus far for the upcoming event that will serve as a taping for its weekly Fusion TV series. MLW will announce additional bouts as the event gets closer.