MLW Underground Results (2/21/23): Alex Hammerstone vs. YAMATO, and Much More

Major League Wrestling held their weekly episode Underground on Feb. 21 at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT on Reelz TV.

The episode saw Yamato challenge MLW Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone in the main event. Another match on the card had Calvin Tankman take on Sam Adonis.

MLW fans can watch Underground if they have select cable providers like Direct TV, Verizon Fios, or Spectrum. For people without cable, you can only watch it on Sling TV or Philo. Reelz TV has a page on its website for where to find the channel, depending on your zip code.

If you would like more results for this week’s events in wrestling, please check back on our results section.

MLW Underground Quick Results (2/21)

The episode starts with Mance Warner hitting Real1 with a car. Warner comes out of the car and tells Real1 that their rivalry isn’t over. We start with Cesar Duran and Sam Adonis, who cut a promo before Adonis’s match with Calvin Tankman. They talk down to the crowd until Tankman interrupts them to start the match. Sam Adonis with Cesar Duran def. Calvin Tankman with a low blow followed by a 450 Splash. After the match, Adonis cuts another promo, talking down to the crowd, and calls out Davey Richards. Richards comes out to confront Adonis but gets beaten down by Adonis and the Azteca Henchman. John Hennigan comes out with a steel chair to act like he’s going save Richards but attacks him with the weapon. Adonis and Hennigan continue to assault Richards while Duran berates the crowd until they decide to leave. The Billington Bulldogs (Thomas & Mark Billington) def. FBI (Little Guido & Ray Jaz) with a Heart Attack/Dropkick combo. We get a backstage interview with Alex Hammerstone. He shares that he is ready for Yamato, but also says that he is willing to take on Jacob Fatu, if Fatu tries to go after Hammerstone after the match. We get an interview on the stage ramp with Richards. He calls out Hennigan to a future match. Duran responds backstage and says that he thinks Richards is scared. Hennigan agrees to face Richards next week on MLW Underground. MLW airs a video package with Fatu showing how he lost the MLW world title to Hammerstone and his rise back to contention. After the video package, Jacob has a off-site promo segment and challenges Hammerstone to a title match at Superfight. (C) Alex Hammerstone def. Yamato to retain MLW World Heavyweight Championship match with the Nightmare Pendulum. After the match, a person in a gas mask confronts Hammerstone and gives him a box. The person walks away, and Hammerstone opens it to find an octopus inside. Disgusted, Hammerstone puts the octopus on the ground and walks up the ramp. However, Fatu comes out to address the crowd and the champion. He says that he is coming for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship and adds that if Hammer wants to fight, they could do it tonight. Fatu and Hammerstone get into a brawl before getting seperated by MLW staff to end the show.

MLW Underground Match Highlights

Sam Adonis with Cesar Duran def. Calvin Tankman

The Billington Bulldogs(Thomas & Mark Billington) def. FBI (Little Guido & Ray Jaz)

(C) Alex Hammerstone def. YAMATO to Retain the MLW World Heavyweight Championship