MLW Underground Results (2/28/23), Davey Richards vs. John Hennigan

Major League Wrestling held their weekly episode Underground on Feb. 28 at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT on Reelz TV.

The episode had MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards defend his title against John Hennigan. The match was set up last week after Hennigan attacked Richards, and the champion wanted revenge.

MLW Underground Quick Results (2/28)

The episode starts with a recap from last week’s episode. We get a video package hyping the MLW National Openweight Championship match.

After the video package, we see Alex Kane call out Davey Boy Smith Jr. and the Billington Bulldogs on the MLW’s stage ramp. Smith and the Billington Bulldogs come out and get into a quick brawl against Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club. The backstage officials separate them, but Smith lands an elbow to Kane’s face before we start the episode.

Lince Dorado & Mircoman def. Delirious & Mini Abismo Negro via a quick pin from Mircoman on Negro. After the match, the lights go off, and a group of masked people enter the ring to attack Dorado and Microman as we go to a commercial break.

After the commercial break, we get an off-site segment with MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone. He speaks about getting the squid from a masked person last week. He believes that Jacob Fatu and The Samoan Swat Team are behind it. He tells Fatu and his faction to do better next time.

After the Hammerstone segment, we get another off-site segment with Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders, & Matthew Justice. Justice and Manders bail Warner out of jail for hitting Real1 with a car last week. They tease that the group will start competing in MLW.

Billie Starkz def. Kayla Kassidy with a variation of Electric Chair into a piledriver.

We get an interview with Taya Valkyrie on the stage ramp. Valkyrie shared her excitement for Hennigan being in MLW and says they will both be champions. Starkz goes to confront Valkyrie, and she respects what she does. However, before Starkz can say anything else, Valkyrie dismisses her and believes she isn’t good enough to wrestle her.

We get a backstage segment with Kane. He says that if The Billington Bulldogs defeat Myron Reed and Mr. Thomas, he will accept a challenge against Smith.

We cut to a backstage segment with Juicy Finau and E.J. Nduka having a brawl backstage before MLW goes to a commercial break.

John Hennigan def. (C) Davey Richards with Valkyrie and Cesar Duran for the National Openweight Championship after Valkyrie hit Richards with the MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship.

